In a Friday news release, the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) says it is continuing to work with SD WIC nutrition program participants to ensure access to safe formula alternatives as a result of the national formula shortage.

Parents and caregivers are encouraged to consider the following suggestions:

Call the HelpLine Center at 211 to locate food distribution sites in your area that may have formula.

Unless your baby is on a specialized formula for medical needs, consider using a different formula brand, including store brand.

To increase breast milk supply contact your local Community Health Offices – SD Dept. of Health and work with a breastfeeding expert.

Do not feed your baby cow’s milk, goat’s milk, or other non-dairy milk until 1 year old, unless approved by your child’s pediatrician. These do not provide adequate nutrition for infants.

Do not make homemade infant formula or watered-down formula. There are serious health and safety concerns.

Do not buy formula online that comes from outside the U.S., which could be counterfeit. National efforts are underway to secure safe, imported formula for US retailers.

Pay close attention to online retailers if purchasing formula. Make sure they are a legitimate, safe source and a verified seller of formula, especially with a possible increase of online scammers.

Talk to your pediatrician about introducing complementary foods at 6 months or when showing signs of readiness.

Purchase only the formula you need and do not stockpile. This will help make sure others have access to formula for their infants and allow manufacturers and retailers time to restock shelves.

More information about the Abbott formula recall, temporary alternative formula options and ways to ensure infants are fed safely is available online.