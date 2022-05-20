SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Republicans, Libertarians and Independents have all seen party growth in 2022, though to varying degrees.

South Dakota Democrats, however, have not seen a rise in registration. In fact, they have seen a decrease.

On April 1, 2022, voter registration numbers in South Dakota were thus: Republicans 282,255. Democrats 151,984. Libertarians 2,641. NPA/Independents 140,845.

Now, just a month and a half later, the numbers have shifted.

South Dakota Republicans now register 285,508. Libertarians; 2,655. Non-Party Affiliated/Independent; 141,282. South Dakota Democrats meanwhile, number 151,249.

The change in numbers is wide-ranging but shows a clear shift taking place.

Overall in the space of less than 2-months, Republicans gained 3,253 new registered voters, Independents/Non Affiliated voters grew by 437, Libertarians registered 14 new voters and Democrats lost 735 registered voters.