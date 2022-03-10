SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Democratic Party agrees with Department of Public Safety Secretary Craig Price that Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is “unfit” to continue serving in his position.

In a letter to Speaker Spencer Gosch and chairman of the committee in charge of putting together an impeachment report, Price said Ravnsborg’s text messages did not reflect “viewpoints and character not in keeping with the high standards expected of the attorney general.”

Price’s letter says a political consultant told Ravsnborg by text message: “Well, at least the guy was a Democrat.” The text message was sent on Sept. 14, 2020, two days after Ravnsborg was involved in a crash that killed Joe Boever. You can read Price’s letter below.

“The language and sentiment expressed in this text message to Attorney General Ravnsborg is disrespectful and wrong,” SDDO Chair Randy Seiler said in a news release. “To bring partisan politics into a tragedy like this is unacceptable. Our leaders should serve with honesty and integrity, and Secretary Price’s letter makes clear that Jason Ravsnborg is unfit to serve the people of South Dakota as Attorney General.”

Ravnsborg defeated Seiler in the 2018 AG race 55%-45%.

The House Select Committee on Investigation will hold its ninth meeting starting at 3 p.m. Thursday in Pierre. The official agenda lists “executive session” shortly after calling the meeting to order.