SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another South Dakota organization announced its plans to oppose Amendment C.

In a news release Thursday, the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Industry announced its Board of Directors had multiple objections to Amendment C. All voters, regardless of party registration, can vote on Amendment C, which would require 60 percent of voters to approve a ballot measure that involves changing taxes or spending more than $10 million.

The South Dakota Chamber of Commerce said it didn’t believe the ballot measure should be on the June primary election because of low voter turnout. It also said it opposes putting policy matters into the state’s Constitution.

“If Amendment C turns out to be a mistake, it will require another statewide election to correct it,” the news release stated.

“We understand that many Chamber members support the idea of making it harder for ballot measures to increase taxes and public spending, but Amendment C is poorly drafted, too ambiguous, and just invites a series of lawsuits, one of which has already been started,” South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Industry David Owen said in a release.

As a citizen outside of his official duties, Owen joined Jim Holbeck in a lawsuit filed against Amendment C. Owen and Holbeck are arguing Amendment C violates the single-subject rule.

Despite that legal challenge, Amendment C remains on the ballot for the 2022 primary election, which is set for Tuesday, June 7.

Many lawmakers in favor of Amendment C say they want to make tax increases harder and believe the general public should be held to a higher standard like the 2/3rds majority needed to approve tax raises in the South Dakota Legislature.

Earlier this week, South Dakotans for Fair Elections announced 13 organizations opposed to Amendment C.

Groups that opposed Amendment C

American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network

American Heart Association

Avera Health

Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce

League of Women Voters

Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

Monument Health

Sanford Health

South Dakota Education Association

South Dakota Farmers Union

South Dakota Municipal League

South Dakota Nursing Association

South Dakota State Medical Association