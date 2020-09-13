S.D. Attorney General involved in deadly crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem held a press conference in Sioux Falls on Sunday to announce Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a fatal crash.

It happened Saturday night in Hyde County.

Gov. Noem said the attorney general was involved in a crash around 10:30 p.m. She said the crash happened on Highway 14, west of Highmore. She says there was a fatality.

Law enforcement is working to identify the deceased. South Dakota Highway Patrol will run the investigation and the Department of Public Safety Secretary Craig Price will oversee the investigation and report directly to Gov. Kristi Noem.

The Attorney General’s office released the following statement from Ravnsborg:

I am shocked and filled with sorrow following the events of last night. As Governor

Noem stated, I am fully cooperating with the investigation and I fully intend to

continue do so moving forward. At this time I offer my deepest sympathy and

condolences to the family. Jason Ravnsborg

South Dakota Department of Public Safety spokesman Tony Mangan said Sunday night that a news release would be distributed Monday.

This is a developing story. Stay with KELOLAND News on-air and online for the latest.