SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Cliff Ave. is closed at East 41st Street Friday effective at 1:50 p.m. CT.

According to the City of Sioux Falls, crews are working on a water main break and traffic is detoured around the area.

The area is expected to be opened later Friday evening once the water main has been repaired. Drivers are encouraged to consider alternate routes and to use reduced speeds while traveling through the construction site.