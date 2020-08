OKATON, S.D. (KELO) — A section of Interstate 90 near Okaton, South Dakota in Jones County was closed for two hours following a vehicle fire.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m. Thursday, a pickup truck hauling a RV was heading east on I-90 when the RV started on fire. The fire then spread to the pickup.

The people inside the pickup were able to make it out of the vehicle safely.