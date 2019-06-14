Ruthie Foster performs for Levitt’s first concert Friday night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Levitt at the Falls is finally ready to host it’s first concert tonight and Ruthie Foster is the opening act for the new venue.

She stopped by KELOLAND earlier today to talk about her first performance in South Dakota.

Foster is a three-time Grammy Award nominee, whose music has hints of blues, rock, gospel and folk. She says she is excited for her first performance in South Dakota.

“We know about lots of sun like this and we do love our live music down there, so in that way there’s going to be hopefully a kinship with that,” Foster said.

She says she’ll be mixing up her set for the concert with both old and new music of hers.

“We always love playing the Levitt’s because of the community. We actually get to see what the community looks like, their energy. That’s what I really, really feed on with the material that I do in these shows. So I’m looking forward to that,” Foster said.

Ruthie Foster will take the stage at 7 p.m. Friday night, but the lawn at the Levitt opens at 6 p.m. and the pre-show performance is at 6:30.