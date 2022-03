(KELO) — A Minnesota man, detained by Russian forces in Ukraine, has been released and safely reunited with his family.

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar’s office says Tyler Jacob, of Winona, MN, was taken by Russian forces while traveling out of Ukraine two weeks ago.

The State Department, along with the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, and Jacob’s family were involved in locating him and bringing him to safety.