SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In rural areas, access to health care can sometimes mean life or death for patients.

KELOLAND’s Carter Schmidt recently spent some time in central South Dakota, interviewing healthcare professionals and checking out a couple of facilities – Sanford Chamberlain Medical Center and the Avera Gregory Hospital.

The senior director of Sanford Chamberlain Erica Peterson says the hospital is the only one that sits on Interstate 90 between Mitchell and Rapid City. It serves a highly traveled area in the state.

“While you can draw a circle around us and hit a facility, you know, in an 80-mile radius, in terms of just accessibility from the interstate, we are the only one that sits in that space and that allows us to provide services to people in an emergency setting, but also in ancillary services and procedures, outpatient services,” Peterson said.

About 60 miles south of Chamberlain in Gregory, Avera Health opened a brand-new hospital, clinic and long-term care facility at the beginning of this year. Hospital director Tony Timanus says the addition has been crucial for patients in the town of about 1,300 people and beyond.

“We draw a huge patient base like from northern Nebraska, up as far as Pierre, all the way out to the Rosebud and the Pine Ridge reservations, you know, for our dialysis clinic and other things, so we see probably 15,000 to 20,000 patients per year, even though we’re in such a small town, so it’s a much bigger facility than you think you’d find out here,” Timanus said.

