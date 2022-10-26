SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A rural church in Hamlin County has been destroyed by a fire.

The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office says fire and EMS crews responded to a fire at the Hamlin Reformed Church in rural Castlewood shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The church was deemed a complete loss and nearby fire departments in Estelline and Hayti were called to fight the fire. A post from the Hamlin Reformed Church says the church is a total loss.

Before crews arrived, a neighbor and officer checked on a home next to the church and found nobody home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.