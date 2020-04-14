Rural America Initiatives supports the Native American community with food and school work

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rural America Initiatives in Rapid City is supporting the Native American community by delivering food and school work.

The buses arrive at around 8 every Tuesday morning. Teachers and other employees at Rural America Initiatives (RAI), load them up with essential goods for families.

“Every kid who comes here gets a sack lunch and they get other articles too like toilet paper and some cleaning supplies,” Fred Dupris, bus driver and Ast. teacher said.

The kids receive enough food for a week. They also get school work to keep them busy at home.

“They’re considered our families as well. We call them every week to make sure they are doing okay just like we would call our brother or our sister,” Sophia Yellow Robe, family services advocate, said.

RAI delivers to around 2,000 families in the area. Sophia Yellow Robe says a number of them are homeless.

“Those are the families that we really worry about because they move so much. They’ll find a relative to live with, they’ll move, they don’t have telephone services, so those are the people we try and make sure they are doing okay,” Yellow Robe said.

The feeding program here at Rural America Initiatives started about four weeks ago when Governor Kristi Noem urged that schools be shut down.”

“It’s good to know that they are having something to eat tonight,” Dupris said.

Something to feed their stomachs and their minds.

The sack lunches are packed each Monday and then delivered on Tuesday mornings.