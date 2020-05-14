Runnings announces new store in Vermillion

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Runnings, a home, farm and outdoor store, announced plan to build a new store in Vermillion after buying 8.5 acres of land from the Vermillion Area Chamber & Development Co.

In a news release, the company said the property will be located on Bower Street, in the western part of Vermillion. The new store will be a 74,000-square-foot store.

The company plans to sell the existing Campbell’s 10,600-square-foot building on Cherry Street.

The move is expected to be finished in Spring 2021.