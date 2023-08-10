SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A downtown Sioux Falls business is encouraging people of all ages to lace up their running shoes.

The trails of Good Earth State Park will get a workout Saturday, hosting the 605 Trail Race & Festival.

“We’re going to get out here and enjoy the park and have a fun experience with a little bit of running kind of sprinkled in,” 605 Running Company owner Greg Koch said.

Koch is partnering with Midwest Dairy on the event. The list of races will include the Dairy Dash, a free 1-mile fun run or walk for kids ages 2-10.

“We are born to run but we don’t always get those opportunities and then at some point running becomes a bit of a punishment and that’s not any fun, so we want to make this as fun and engaging as we possibly can for all the kiddos,” Koch said.

“We are a very active family, so getting that energy out, as parents, is helpful,” Sioux Falls resident Terra Koupal said.

Terra Koupal has two sets of twins participating in the Dairy Dash, including 7-year-old Harlow. The course will feature educational stops and interactive activities related to dairy.

“It was really a no-brainer for our family to be part of it, and we really like ice cream, yogurt, cheese. We are always trying to incorporate healthy foods and nutrition in our family’s diet as much as we can,” Koupal said.

The event isn’t all about kids, as people ages 11-and-up can participate in a 4- or 8-mile race.

“It’s part of a bigger trail race series with the Sioux Falls Area Running Club where we’re actually running in a lot of the parks in and around Sioux Falls. It’s a growing community, the trail running community, and running overall has never been more popular than it is right now,” Koch said.

And everyone can enjoy a treat once they cross the finish line.

The Dairy Dash is part of Undeniably Dairy, a multi-year campaign funded by U.S. dairy farmers, highlighting the benefits of dairy.

You don’t have to run to be part of the festival, but there are limited spots available for Saturday’s races.