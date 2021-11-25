Running to support The Banquet

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Run for Food is a Thanksgiving tradition that has participants lacing up their shoes to support the mission of The Banquet in Sioux Falls.

Hundreds of runners turned out for this morning’s event, which is the organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year. In 2020, The Banquet served more than 200,000 meals, including at least 25,000 to children under age 12.

“We have a lot of families with small children and children of all ages that eat with us and they rely on The Banquet and the support from the community to make sure that their family gets fed every day,” Tamera Jerke-Liesinger, Executive Director at The Banquet, said.

If you’d like to donate to The Banquet, click here.