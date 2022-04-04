SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – This weekend members of the Harrisburg community joined together to remember a young boy gone too soon. In September, 16-year-old Alex Kummer completed suicide. April 2nd was his birthday.

To remember Alex Kummer on what would’ve been his 17th birthday, Lance Smith ran from sunrise to sunset on Saturday at the Harrisburg North Middle School track. Many others joined him throughout the day.

“I didn’t know what to expect and I was completely overwhelmed at points as people started showing up. Just the outpouring of support for the Kummer’s,” Smith said.

As the father of one of Alex’s friends, Lance Smith had taken Alex on different hikes and backpacking trips, including this Centennial Trail Hike in 2020 that Smith documented on Youtube.

“Just a real youthful, just good-hearted kid,” Smith said.

Saturday’s birthday run was also a kick-off moment for an upcoming Out of the Darkness Campus Walk sponsored by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

“I’m partnering with them to come alongside some of the students at Harrisburg to show them support, give them some more resources. You know, let them know that their community is behind them. That they don’t have to feel like they’re alone,” Smith said.

That walk will be on May first at the Harrisburg High School.

“I’ve been telling people I’m trying to turn a tragedy into a triumph, whatever that may look like,” Smith said. “I don’t know what it will look like in the end, I just hope that Sunday we’re able to fill the Tiger stadium and have hundreds of people on the track.”