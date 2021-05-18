Running for Girls on the Run

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A local sporting goods store is encouraging you to get out and run for a cause.

Scheels in Sioux Falls is hosting its first virtual 5K on Saturday, though participants have the option of running in-person at Dunham Park.

“At this event, we’ll have a normal start time, a group run, you can either walk, skip, run or whatever you want to do,” Scheels Events Coordinator Nick Burns said.

The fun run is free, but a free will donation will be accepted with proceeds to benefit Girls on the Run.

“All proceeds will go towards Girls on the Run, which is an awesome non-profit and we will match all of those free will donations up to $3,000,” Burns said.

Girls on the Run is an after-school program where third, fourth, and fifth grade girls learn life skills through running.

“What we do is help make a connection between physical health and emotional health, so we use the tools of running to teach confidence, about friendships, about how to solve conflicts with friends,” Girls on the Run Council Director Allison Sinning said.

And the program plans to put every donated dollar to work.

“If there’s families or girls that want to get involved that finances are not a barrier, so we offer lots of scholarships to our girls so they can get involved and benefit from the program,” Sinning said.

Scheels is limiting the in-person 5K to 200 people, but there’s no limit on the virtual event. An impressive turnout could net Sioux Falls another prize.

“So of the 26 stores that are participating in the Scheels Virtual 5K, SmartWool Socks is donating 500 pairs of socks to the top three stores with the most registrants for the 5K,” Burns said.

Scheels would then donate the socks within the community.

The in-person 5K is set for 9:00 Saturday morning at Dunham Park. If you plan to run, the virtual 5K and in-person 5K have separate registrations.