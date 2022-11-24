SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s an event that’s become synonymous with Thanksgiving, at least among runners.

With temperatures hovering near freezing, hundreds of runners – some wearing turkeys – circled the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds as part of the Fun Run for The Banquet.

“17 years we’ve been having the run every Thanksgiving morning. Many families have just incorporated it into their holiday. They get up early, they go for a run, and then they enjoy their holiday dinner,” The Banquet Executive Director Tamera Jerke-Liesinger said.

“We just really like how we can start our day off right and then kind of go downhill from there (laugh),” Sioux Falls resident Lisa Parker said.

Sioux Falls resident Lisa Parker is a longtime participant in the Fun Run.

“My husband and I come out every year. We started coming out when it was downtown and we have moved out here to the fairgrounds so we can spread out,” Parker said.

The Fun Run is more than exercise, it’s also The Banquet’s biggest fundraiser, generating $50,000 annually between donations and sponsorships.

“The Banquet is 100% privately funded, so every single private donation, individual donation that comes in goes to keep our doors open, to make sure that we’re able to feed our guests nutritious meals throughout the year,” Jerke-Liesinger said.

The Banquet served nearly 200,000 meals at its two locations last year, including tens of thousands to kids.

“About 20% of the meals that we serve every year are served to children 12-and-younger, so especially at our west-side location the majority of that is families and elderly individuals,” Jerke-Liesinger said.

And these runners are only helping the cause.

“What they’re here doing is helping thousands of people in our community,” Jerke-Liesinger said.

As for Parker, once the race is complete, it’s time to celebrate Thanksgiving.

“My husband is cooking a turkey and then we’re just going to lounge around and eat some good food, we might even go to a movie later, so it’s just going to be a low-key day, watching some football and put some comfy pants on and just be together,” Parker said.