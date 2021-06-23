Running a Lazy 5K at Drake Springs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re in search of an unusual challenge, Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation has just the ticket.

Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation introduced the Lazy 5K in 2016.

“5K’s were a big deal, just like they are now, and we thought how can we get in the mix? Use our unique aquatic feature with park & recreation and offer something fun and different,” Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation Program Coordinator Chad Quissell said.

Five years later, parks & rec is rolling out the Lazy 5K three times per summer and you’ll have to be more than a little motivated to navigate this lazy river.

“The most difficult thing is running against the current, which is unique. You’re not used to running with much resistance if you’re just running a 5K,” Quissell said.

“It’s surprising how strong the lazy river is and so when you try to go against the current there’s some force behind it, so it’ll be a challenging 5K I think,” Sioux Falls resident Lisa Feldkamp said.

Lisa Feldkamp is a teacher and graduate student in Sioux Falls. She’s currently struggling with a knee injury, but walks the lazy river five days a week.

“It takes the pressure off my workout, yet I’m out there, I’m moving, I’m enjoying the sunshine, visiting with people as we walk by each other and just having a great time,” Feldkamp said.

Quissell says the Lazy 5K actually gets easier with every lap as the crowd slows the flow of the river.

“You run against the current 44 laps, but the unique thing is if it’s full, if we have a lot of people here, the current can actually change so you might be getting a break towards the end of the race,” Quissell said.

Ultimately, it’s a way to get out and enjoy summer in South Dakota.

“We love aquatics, so If you love aquatics, love running, it’s the perfect mix,” Quissell said.

Drake Springs is hosting Lazy 5K’s on July 8th and 22nd and August 3rd from 7 to 9 p.m. The event is limited to 100 participants and the cost is $10.