SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This morning a team of 12 community leaders from across the state, including Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken gathered outside Avera Behavioral Health for a special sendoff.

The 12 have signed up to be a part of the very first 437 Project. They will run 437 miles from Belle Fourche to Sioux Falls to raise funds and awareness for The Helpline Center, a resource for individuals affected by suicide.

“It’s incredible that these runners are willing to dedicate four days of their life to run across the state to bring awareness to mental health and suicide prevention,” Helpline Center CEO Janet Kittans said.

The first runner will leave Belle Fourche at 8 a.m. and the final runner will finish in Sioux Falls on Sunday completing their 437-mile trek across South Dakota.