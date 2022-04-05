SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For some on early Monday afternoon the power merely flickered; for others, the lights went out. The cause of the power cut? A runaway truck.

On Monday, a representative for Xcel Energy told KELOLAND News that the hour-and-a-half outage had been caused by a downed powerline at 701 N. French Ave., which went down after a vehicle hit a pole in the area of E 9th Street and N Van Eps Avenue, three quarters of a mile away.

On Tuesday, Sioux Falls Public Information Officer Sam Clemens told KELOLAND News the vehicle that hit the pole was a 2002 International Harvester truck that had rolled backwards while unoccupied and struck a power pole.

Clemens said the damage to the pole was estimated at $5,000, while the damage to the truck was estimated to be $15,000.