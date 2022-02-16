SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A runaway juvenile boy is believed to be traveling from the Faith area to the Rapid City area with an unidentified person, according to Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement.



Pictures of two individuals authorities believe could be with Max Bad Warrior. Photo courtesy: Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement.

Max Bad Warrior was last seen at a gas station in Faith, law enforcement said in a Facebook post today, February 16. The individuals are believed to be traveling in a white pickup truck with dealer plates.

Bad Warrior is 5’6” tall and weighs 180 lbs and is Native American. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with black jogging pants.

Those with information should contact local law enforcement or CRST Law Enforcement Dispatch at 605-964-2155.