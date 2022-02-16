SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A runaway juvenile boy is believed to be traveling from the Faith area to the Rapid City area with another male, according to Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement.

A picture of the male authorities believe Max Bad Warrior is with. Photo courtesy: Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement.

Max Bad Warrior was last seen at a gas station in Faith, law enforcement said in a Facebook post today, February 16. The two individuals are believed to be traveling in a white pickup truck with dealer plates.

Bad Warrior is 5’6” tall and weighs 180 lbs and is Native American. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with black jogging pants.

Those with information should contact local law enforcement or CRST Law Enforcement Dispatch at 605-964-2155.