SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a lot of wildlife living and roaming the streets of Sioux Falls, and we’re not just talking about rabbits and squirrels.

There’s plenty of deer and we recently had an elk sighting and a mountain lion sighting.

But one Sioux Falls woman has been dealing with a pack of wild animals for weeks and she can’t get rid of them.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

They are cute, but….

“They are very menacing; this spring I counted nine raccoons on my deck one evening,” Lois Malone said.

Lois Malone lives in a northwest neighborhood and is fed up with rummaging raccoons on her property.

“But this year they’ve been horrible,” Malone said.

These masked little bandits break into her garage and make a mess, causing damage and opening containers of cat food.

“One morning I came out and every cat food bag was strewn all over the garage,” Malone said.

They also rummage through her garbage that sits in the back alley.

“They’re tenacious and nothing will stop them,” Malone said.

Malone says this is where the raccoons come from almost every night; this storm drain, that probably leads right down to Covell Lake where there’s plenty of food and water.

Sioux Falls Animal Control says where there’s food, raccoons will feast.

“If people have a raccoon problem, they can eliminate their food source such as pet food and eliminate trash on their property and also bird seed, but if they have a problem they can definitely live trap them,” Animal Control Supervisor Patty Beckman said.

Beckman says people can use a live trap like this one or you can ask Animal Control to set one for you, because not only are they menacing, but raccoons can carry rabies or distemper.

Beckman says there aren’t as many raccoons in the city as there used to be, but there are still plenty.

“The most calls we get for raccoons are they’re either in a dumpster or they are live trapped on somebody’s property,” Beckman said.

And for some people, like Malone, they are getting to know the raccoons as well as the neighbors.

“I have lived in this house for 50 years, and they are here every year,” Malone said.

To learn more about raccoons’ behaviors and conflicts with humans, the Prairie Hills Audubon Society of Western South Dakota is going to be holding a meeting via zoom Wednesday at 7 p.m. central time.

November 29th, 2023 6 pm MT

Topic: PHAS November members meeting

Time: November 29th, 2023 6 pm MT

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85433920233…

Meeting ID: 854 3392 0233

Passcode: 534620