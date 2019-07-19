Rudy M. Navarrete’s raising money for LifeScape, kids this Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Rudy M. Navarrete’s hasn’t even been open for a year in Sioux Falls but it’s already making a difference in the community.

The owner of the local Tex-Mex restaurant has raised money in the past for LifeScape and the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire. He’s hoping to bring in even more funds this Sunday thanks to a special taco bar.

Rudy Navarrete loves making food for people and if he can live his dream and help out kids in need, even better.

“Just amazing the things they do with children. The children, we need to bring them up right because they’re going to be our future,” Navarrete said.

Tacos 🌮 anyone? Rudy M Navarrete’s in Sioux Falls is hosting a fundraiser on Sunday for LifeScape and the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire. #tacobar #positive #uplifting Posted by KELO Matt Holsen on Friday, July 19, 2019

The missions behind LifeScape and the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire have a special place in Navarrete’s heart. He grew up in Sioux City in low-income housing and on free lunches.

“The whole nine, so I know what it’s like to not have a lot. There’s whatever portion of the kids over there don’t have a lot,” Navarrete said.

“He resonates with the children that we’re serving and so I feel like we gained a really special friend when he came to town,” Amy Sumner with the Boys and Girls Clubs said.

Sumner says this money will go to creating safe places and opportunities for local kids.

“We’re really offering summer care and after school care for kids who might not otherwise have that opportunity,” Sumner said.

Jocelyn Smith with LifeScape says proceeds from 11-4 will go to her organization that supports kids and adults with disabilities while funds raised from 4-9 will benefit the clubs.

“We help kiddos from the starting age of life all the way through the end of it. We’re just there to provide the support for everyday needs for both the people we support and their families as well,” Smith said.

Smith says Sunday’s event is a good excuse to enjoy some tacos.

“Absolutely, who doesn’t love tacos. I mean tacos is life,” Smith said.

The taco bar, which includes a soft drink, is $12 for adults and $6 for kids. Rudy M. Navarrete’s is located at 57th Street near Western Avenue.