Royal Fork serves customers one last time Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A long-time Sioux Falls restaurant is closing its doors after 39 years.

The Royal Fork is serving customers one last time Sunday. The buffet restaurant is not able to stay open because of the pandemic. They re-opened in May after closing in March, but did not have enough customers to stay afloat throughout the summer.

“The decision was the last decision we wanted to make. We reopened the 8th of May, and you know, you lose half of March. You lose the month of April. You re-open in May and you’re doing 30% of the business you were doing pre-COVID and you see that go in to June, go into July. You just can’t see a way out, so we made the decision. Very difficult decision.”

They will have an auction on August 10th and the Empire Mall will decide what's next for the building.