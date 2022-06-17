SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A bill to help military veterans exposed to toxic elements from burn pits passed the U.S. Senate Thursday on a vote of 84-14.

South Dakota Senators Mike Rounds and John Thune were two of those 14 no votes,

While both Senators voiced support of legislation providing care to veterans exposed to toxins, both also opposed the bill, saying in statements to KELOLAND News that it doesn’t do enough.

“Veterans pledged their lives to the service of our country and they took upon themselves the burden of defending liberty for the rest of us. We must stand behind our promise to care for them when they return home,” said Thune. “While well-intentioned, I believe this legislation falls short of that promise. “Though I fully support the goal of this legislation, I am concerned this new expansion would overwhelm the VA’s limited staffing capacity and thus compromise the care of veterans currently being served by the system,” continued Thune. “During consideration of the bill, Republicans filed multiple amendments that I believe would have made this bill stronger for veterans and ensured that the VA was fully prepared for implementation, but Sen. Schumer unfortunately blocked their consideration.” Statement from Sen. Thune

Rounds struck a similar note.

“I support the goal of making sure toxic exposed veterans receive the benefits they deserve for illnesses resulting from their service. However, once again, Congress and the VA are overpromising and under-delivering for our veterans, especially rural veterans – just as in the VA MISSION Act. I supported an amendment that would have given toxic exposed veterans the ability to see the doctor of their choice, either in the VA or in the community, without having to go through the broken VA referral process. Unfortunately, Democrats who control the Senate would not consider the amendment. We were given no opportunity to vote on this and other amendments. As a result, I could not support the bill, knowing that it is likely to just worsen the existing failures in providing veterans with access to care.” Statement from Sen. Rounds

KELOLAND News also received a statement from VA Secretary Denis McDonough, who praised the passage of the legislation.

“President Biden has stated we have a sacred obligation to support Veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors. As part of his first State of the Union address, he identified supporting Veterans as a key pillar of his Unity Agenda and an issue that can unite the country. The Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act makes good on that promise,” began McDonough’s statement.