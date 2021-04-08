Rounds takes aim at ‘red flag’ gun laws

MITCHELL, SD (KELO) — Senator Mike Rounds had plenty to say about gun control after taking a question on the topic at the Rotary Club meeting in Mitchell Thursday.

Republican Senator Mike Rounds told the Rotarians that President Biden’s executive order on ghost guns is fine, because untraceable guns are already illegal. But Rounds doesn’t like most of the “Red Flag” laws he’s seen proposed so far.

“If you’re going to try to strip someone of their Second Amendment rights, I think you’ve got to have a judge involved in that, I think you have to have the ability to have your day in court.” Sen. Mike Rounds, (R) South Dakota said.

Rounds doesn’t like “assault weapon” bans either.

“To try to define an assault weapon is more challenging than what a lot of people think,” Rounds said.

Mitchell is Rounds’ first stop in an effort to reconnect with people in the wake of COVID-19.

“This pandemic has been the real deal and we want to be safe, but at the same time, we’re all ready for things to get back to normal again. Normally, I’d wear a mask, but at this stage of the game, I figure I’m safe up here and and it looks like you all feel safe back there,” Rounds said.

Rounds also took a question about marijuana. The former governor says he doesn’t like the recreational marijuana law voters approved in South Dakota and he has a lot of questions before he’d vote for it on the federal level.

“How do you go about identifying if it’s in somebody’s blood stream? How do you go about identifying when they are driving whether they’re under the influence? With alcohol you’ve got it, but what about with drugs? What about people that are in the work force,” Rounds said.

Rounds also touched on cryptocurrency since he sits on the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs committee.

“I believe that we should have a cryptocurrency available to us here in the United States that is based upon the dollar bill,” Rounds said.

Rounds says lawmakers would have to decide if the Federal Reserve or some other board should be in charge of the dollar-based cryptocurrency.