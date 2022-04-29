SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Senator Mike Rounds was in Sioux Falls Friday to speak at the 108th annual conference for the South Dakota Daughters of the American Revolution.

At the event, Rounds spoke about the importance of our nation’s history and educating the next generation about it.

He also talked about the importance of local government, saying it’s hard to get things done on the national level.

“Whether it be on a school board, whether it be on town council, whether it be in the state legislator — all of which should be the primary decision-makers of our country today. I think a lot of you feel the same way,” Rounds said.

Rounds called on the Daughters of the American Revolution to help educate younger generations about the importance of local government.