Rounds part of GOP group that met with President Biden about coronavirus relief legislation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — U.S. Senator Mike Rounds of South Dakota was one of several Republican Senators who were part of a meeting on Monday with President Joe Biden about coronavirus relief legislation.

The president wants nearly $2 trillion in aid, while the GOP proposal is $618 billion.

“It’s about $1.3 trillion less than what the president wanted, but we felt that ours was targeted, and it was specific, and it was the opportunity to look at building on the $900 billion that we just passed in December,” Rounds said.

Rounds says President Biden was interested in seeking areas of common ground.