SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A chance at a national title is a big deal anytime, but even more is at stake in the cross-border rivalry.

It’s even led to a friendly wager between South Dakota’s U.S. Senator Mike Rounds and North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer.

“I can tell you this much, the Jacks are going to win. And I believe that and I’m ready to put up or shut up and in this particular case we’re going to put up. I’m offering South Dakota State stakes, and along with that South Dakota State ice cream,” Sen. Mike Rounds said.

Rounds says the ice cream offer stands win or lose.

Senator Cramer is offering up Bison burgers and brats for both senator’s Washington, D.C. staff if SDSU wins.