SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Ukraine’s president brought up Mount Rushmore in his live-streamed address to Congress on Wednesday.

“I remember your national memorial in Rushmore, the faces of your prominent presidents, those who laid the foundation of the United States of America as it is today,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

U.S. Senator Mike Rounds says the Mount Rushmore reference was appropriate, given Zelenskyy’s leadership in a time of crisis.

“I think about George Washington on Mount Rushmore, I think, in perhaps Zelenskyy, we’re finding their version of a George Washington as well. I wish him all of the best and we’re going to do everything that we can, appropriately, to assist them in keeping their freedom,” Senator Mike Rounds said.

Zelenksyy renewed his call for a no-fly zone over Ukraine. Rounds says he opposes U.S. aircraft enforcing a no-fly zone. Rounds says Ukraine would be better served with surface-to-air missiles shooting down Russian planes.

Zelenskyy also cited Pearl Harbor and the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, in appealing to the U.S. Congress to do more to help Ukraine’s fight against Russia. Zelenskyy showed a packed auditorium of U.S. lawmakers an emotional, graphic video of the destruction and devastation in his country has suffered in the war. President Joe Biden has resisted Zelenskyy’s requests to send warplanes to Ukraine, which would risk escalating the war with Russia.

“I do think that there are requests that Zelenskyy made that congress is going to put even more pressure on the White House to move forward with. He wants to make sure the S-300s, the missile defense systems, the drones, the fighters are made available to them, I am supportive of that,” Representative Dusty Johnson said.

Johnson also says he supports secondary sanctions to hold people doing business with Russia accountable.