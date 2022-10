SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Beginning on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, East 33rd Street will be closed to traffic at Veterans Parkway.

Access to Prairie Hills Covenant will be maintained.

A roundabout will be constructed just west of Silverthorne Avenue.

This work is anticipated to be complete in approximately three weeks.

Drivers are urged to use caution and reduced speeds while travelling near the construction area and may want to consider alternate routes.