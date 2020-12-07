Rotary hosts speakers to discuss challenges South Dakota tribes are facing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – South Dakota is home to nine tribes. On Monday, the Rotary Club of Downtown Sioux Falls invited speakers to discuss some of the challenges South Dakota tribes are facing during the pandemic.

“Tribal leaders knew that a pandemic was on the rise, they knew that their people would be disproportionately impacted just based upon the history and based upon how other diseases have impacted other communities,” Director of Tribal Relations for Avera Health, JR LaPlante said.

He says tribes have enacted laws and ordinances to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“Early on, the checkpoints on the state highways and the aggressive approaches that many tribal leaders took, worked,” LaPlante said.

However, David Flute, who is the Cabinet Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Tribal Relations, says some mitigation efforts have not always been supported.

“From what I’ve experienced, and what I’ve learned being in this position, that the lockdowns and the tribal checkpoints were not supported 100% by the local tribal members,” Cabinet Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Tribal Relations, David Flute said. “They shared their frustration with our agency, local businesses, tribal and non-tribal, were impacted negatively, farmers and ranchers were negatively impacted.”

Flute says the methamphetamine problem on the reservations needs to be focused on as well.

“I definitely feel for the tribes because any time there is a pandemic like this, it can become a crisis, but respectfully, in my opinion, the biggest crisis that, the methamphetamine problem, in my opinion, is the biggest healthcare crisis we have on Indian tribes,” Flute said.

“I’m glad we are having this discussion today because it helps set the tone, and puts us on a level and even understanding,” LaPlante said.

LaPlante says tribes are enacting laws and ordinances to help address the methamphetamine problem.