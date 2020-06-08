Rotary hosts conversation on building better race relations

Nationwide, the quest for racial justice and equality is leading to tense ideological clashes between protesters and law enforcement. However, locally, the two sides are finding ways to come together.

On Monday, the Sioux Falls Downtown Rotary Club hosted a virtual conversation between a business owner and community advocate, as well as a police lieutenant.

The goal is to build community and understanding.

All over the country, protests against police brutality and racism as a whole have shown us a lot about where we’ve been. Even protests a week ago in Sioux Falls are still fresh in a lot of minds. Those are topics for a much-needed conversation. Business owner Vaney Hariri and Police Lt. Jon Thum hope their words about racism will lead to action for change in Sioux Falls.

“It humanizes us. The reality of it is that’s really my friend. That’s somebody I believe in,” Hariri said.

“The community needs to be invested in this as well. This isn’t just a police issue, this is a societal issue,” Thum said.

There are a few ways to build bridges and create a better future when it comes to race relations. One involves reaching and engaging young people.

“Children are our future is not like just a song lyric. It’s the truth,” Hariri said.

Thum admits that it’s essential to diversify community departments, including the police.

“A lot of the onus is on the police department. And we kind of thought, maybe a few years ago, we could just put an ad out, saying, you know, seeking diverse police force, please apply. The reality is, post-Ferguson, it’s been harder to hire police officers nationwide,” Thum said.

Hariri says there is a lot to fix, but he’s already seeing positive signs

“The outpouring of love has been incredible. It’s not just the choir, right? I’ve been preaching the choir for a long time. And those people have always been supportive. But it’s people reaching out to me, saying, man, I’m being changed,” Hariri said.

It’s hard to see where we’ve been, but Hariri and Thum hope this is the first of many discussions about where we’re going — and it’ll take all of us to decide how to best get there.

“Have a conversation with your neighbor. Have a conversation at work about what we can do together to work on some of these issues,” Thum said.

“Don’t just have conversations in your bubble. Have a conversation with people you may be challenged by because that’s how we get real change,” Hariri said.

You can see the full conversation on the Rotary’s Facebook page.