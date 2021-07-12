Roslyn area farmer shows drought impact on crops

NEAR ROSLYN, S.D. (KELO) — Rain is in the forecast on Wednesday, but a farmer in northeastern KELOLAND says consistent moisture will be needed beyond that for crops to hang in there.

Ryan Wagner lives near Roslyn in Day County.

The family operation grows wheat, soybeans, and corn.

“Usually up here in the northeast we’re dealing with too much moisture,” Farmer Ryan Wagner said.

But this year it’s a different story.

Wagner says his spring wheat is taking the hardest hit from the drought.

“The main thing you can see is the wheat is shorter this year than it should be. Normally, we would expect this wheat to be about waist high on me and it’s barely knee high,” Wagner said.

Wagner says the hot, dry June also pushed the wheat to mature faster than normal.

He’s expecting an earlier harvest for his wheat and below-average yields.

He can also see the effects of the drought in his corn.

“A lot of that uneven growth stages of the corn,” Wagner said.

Overall, he says his crops are hanging in there, all things considered, but like many other farmers, he’s crossing his fingers for more rain.

“Just hope for the best. That’s about all we can do,” Wagner said.