Rosie the Riveter Rose Garden dedicated in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People gathered at the Veterans Memorial Park in north Sioux Falls for a dedication ceremony for a Rosie the Riveter Memorial Rose Garden on Sunday.

They broke ground on the garden last fall, planted flowers in the spring and installed signage up until a couple weeks ago.

Related Content A new rose garden in Sioux Falls Video

“The purpose of the garden is to bring attention and recognition to the people on the home front during World War II, who came in and took over all the jobs that the men left when they went off to be soldiers and fight the war,” Committee Chair Debra Van Briesen said.

Two local living “Rosies” attended the event and were part of the ribbon cutting for the garden. If you would like to see it for yourself, it is at Veteran’s Memorial Park near the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.