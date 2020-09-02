Rosehill Cemetery gets new life thanks to monumental good deed

There’s so much ugliness in the world right now with riots and gun violence, but there’s also a lot of beauty.

As a Wentworth, South Dakota man knows, sometimes you just have to look beneath the surface to find it.

“I started in 2016, the summer of 2016,” Greg Meyer said.

For the past four years, Meyer comes to Rosehill Cemetery to pay his respects….

“My folks are here, my grandparents are here,”

……but probably not in the way your are thinking.

Meyer, who is retired now, uses his spare time to powerwash and clean each and every headstone.

“A lot of them had growth on them and needed some attention; I think a lot of them that are here that needed the attention don’t have family anymore,” Meyer said.

Meyer also takes time to level the headstones that have sunken into the ground.

He says each monument has a story, which he can appreciate, even if he never met the people.

“I don’t think there’s any family here left for this one anymore, so that’s more special yet,” Meyer said.

Meyer says he’s only adding to the beauty that’s already here at Rosehill and gives a lot of that credit to the caretakers who mow the grass and trim bushes and trees.

He also gives credit to his wife.

“I have a great support team, she’s my number one support on the top, if it weren’t for her understanding I wouldn’t be out here doing this,” Meyer said.

“I usually show up with an ice cream bar once in awhile or maybe a beer or something when it’s really hot, just to show that I do care what he’s doing,” Nancy said.

While some may drive by and see a cemetery, Meyer sees something else.

“The work that’s done here, with the date they didn’t have the equipment that they do now where they do the engraving, but it’s unbelievable the artwork that’s on these old monuments, it’s unbelievable,” Meyer said.

Giving new life to the cemetery, one headstone at a time.

“They say you don’t clean them to make them new, you just freshen them up, but to me, it’s more than fresh, and ya, it makes you feel real good,” Meyer said.

Meyer does a lot of the work himself, but his friends and neighbors help him occasionally and also donated a lot of the equipment he uses.