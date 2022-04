SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Treasurer of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe is scheduled to appear in court next month.

The Oglala Sioux Tribe says Stephen Denoyer III checked into a hotel in September of 2019. The next day, meth was detected in his room.

He was arrested and charged with possession and ingestion of meth.

He was supposed to appear last month, but didn’t show up.

The Tribe says it will seek restitution of more than $37,000.