Rosebud Reservation receives an unexpected donation from inmates

ROSEBUD RESERVATION, S.D. (KELO) — As we all know the COVID-19 pandemic has hit so many communities hard across KELOLAND, that’s especially true on our Indian Reservations where poverty already runs high.



On the Rosebud Reservation, they have had a series of setbacks and not just because of covid.

That’s why tribal leaders have put out the call for help and today they got some from some unexpected volunteers.

The conditions here on Rosebud are not always ideal, but today is a special day. Volunteers have lined up to help with, among other things, food distributions.

“Our main mission is feeding, feeding the hungry,” Linda Garriott, the Executive Director Tree Life Ministries said.

Garriot is the executive director for Tree Life Ministries, a non-profit relief agency. Its mission suffered a setback this year when it lost its soup kitchen to a fire.

“Since covid, it has been serious for our ministry, we have had no revenue, but by the grace of God our donations have maintained,” Garriot said.

Some of those donations arrived today in the form of a check from inmates at the state penitentiary, who raised $4,000 through pizza parties. They also donated 200 wooden toys and 200 hats – all handmade by some of the inmates.

“The children are going to love those toys, they are going to love knowing those hats and gloves were made especially for them how exciting, how exciting,” Garriot said.

“That’s what they want to see, they want to see their communities helped, it helps them and it helps all of us to give back to a community,” Warden Darin Young said.

Besides food, tribal members can also stop by and pick up other household items; like diapers.

That’s important to Angelica Stead, who is a single mother of six.

“It’s a good feeling to know that there are people to help you out when you need it,” Stead said.

Today’s donation from the inmates almost brought them to tears.

“Oh my gosh, it means the world and I’ll tell you why, because these are friends and family that are in those penitentiaries and when they are giving to us, they know it’s us they’re giving to and with a warm handshake, wholeheartedly say thank you so much,” Garriot said.