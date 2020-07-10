Rosebud Reservation pummeled by hailstorm and strong winds

ROSEBUD RESERVATION, S.D. (KELO) — Strong storms moved through areas of KELOLAND earlier Friday dropping heavy rain and large amounts of hail. One of the hardest hit areas was the Rosebud Reservation where the storms knocked out power and downed several trees.

It was fast and furious.

For about 15 minutes, Rosebud was inundated with hail, heavy rain and strong winds.

“It was pretty intense Don, it was pretty windy, I couldn’t hardly hear anything that wind was so strong,” Cyrus Stone, a Rosebud Tribal Member, said.

Our meteorologists say the winds were clocked up to 80 miles per hour, knocking out power for about an hour and a half as well as downing several trees.

Along with heavy rain, the hail piled up like snow drifts as the streets turned to streams.

“It was pretty scary we opened the backdoor and I went live on Facebook could hardly see the cars in the parking lot,” Nicole Marshall a Rosebud Tribal Member said.

“It was pretty intimidating everybody was scared in the tribal office everybody was out front trying to get footage and calling home and checking on loved ones,” Stone said.

Right now the tribal assessment team is out checking on its residents and other damage.

Some of the hail that fell in the area was at least golf ball size.