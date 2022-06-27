SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Floyd Black Spotted Horse, Jr., age 35, was indicted on June 14, on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender

Black Spotted Horse of Rosebud, pleaded not guilty to the charge on June 21, according to the Department of Justice in South Dakota.

The Indictment alleges that between Feb. 16 and April 29 in South Dakota, Black Spotted Horse, a person required to register as a sex offender by reason of conviction under federal law, knowingly failed to register and update his registration.

No trial date has been set and Black Spotted Horse was in custody.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 10 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, five years of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.