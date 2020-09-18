Roscoe man dies in tractor/sprayer crash

IPSWICH, S.D. (KELO) — Blake Lunders, 49, of Roscoe died in a tractor/sprayer crash about two miles northwest of Ipswich, the South Dakota Highway Patrol said on Friday.

Lunders was driving a 1987 Custom C70 tractor/sprayer on Monday, Sept. 14 westbound on 132nd Street, which is a gravel road. The driver attempted to miss a deer in the roadway, but hit the animal and lost control, according to the Highway Patrol. The tractor/sprayer went into the north ditch and rolled. The crash was reported at about 1:43 p.m.

Lunders was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary at this time.

The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.