SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thursday was a special day for some Rosa Parks elementary students.

After school, students got to celebrate Native American Heritage month with food, drumming and dancing as part of a “Native American Feast.”

It’s an event the school hosts as part of a club for its Native American students and their families. They meet for events every month.

“I think anytime we can get families into the school, that’s a big deal. I think anytime we can build stronger relationships, that’s a huge deal. I believe after we’ve done this with all these families, they are very comfortable to come talk to us and I think that just speaks volumes,” Machacek said.

She says the events are to encourage celebration, games and social time.

Next month, they will get together and create dream catchers.