Roosevelt students hold rally against racial injustice

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Students at Roosevelt High School held a rally today for Black Lives matter. The kids say their peaceful message needs to start resonating in the community.

“We are the future,” Roosevelt students chanted Friday morning.



That’s the first thing the students here want you to know, that they’re the future and they want to see change.



“We’re the next generation, so we’re the next leaders, next presidents, next governors and stuff so we’re coming all together. We have one same goal and we can all reach it,” said Roosevelt student Thierry Niyonshuti.



This wasn’t a school-sanctioned event, the students just all went outside during their free time to listen to speeches and do some bonding.



“I think it’s important because the black community is usually not heard but I think today they were pretty well. We did a great job today. Everybody came to the rally and it was pretty important for me and me brothers and sisters in the community,” said Roosevelt student Malik Turner.



“We all came together as one and we were able to come to an understanding. As a community we were really able to put it out there that black lives matter,” said Roosevelt Tishaun Stanley.



“Black lives matter, Black lives matter,” students chanted.



An important message these students want you to know is that their generation will continue to speak out about racial injustice.



“They can’t quiet us all. Back then there was one man leading but now we have a whole nation under us, so we’ll be fine if we all have each other’s back,” said Niyonshuti.