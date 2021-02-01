Roosevelt kicker’s foot stung by a stingray

The football kicker for Roosevelt high school is nursing an unusual injury he suffered while on vacation last month.

Anthony Erickson was having a lot of fun with his family until he was stung by a stingray.

Anthony had been boogie boarding in the ocean off the coast of Puerto Vallarta when he accidentally stepped on a stingray.

“It was instant,” Anthony said. “I knew it was a stingray right away it was just burning…burning.”

“I was really scared, because when he came running over to me, his boogie board got away from him, so I grabbed it all of a sudden he’s jumping in excruciating pain and he knew exactly where to go and ran right up to the lifeguard,” Christine Erickson said.

The on-site medic helped clean his injury and gave him pain medicine, but the injury was getting worse.

“I was scared, I was actually crying on the way back to the clinic, I was like ‘they going to have to cut off my foot dad,’ I was really emotional,” Anthony said.

Anthony wants to kick in college and has dreams of playing in the NFL, too.

So, once they got back from vacation Anthony immediately started treatments at Sanford Health, because his foot was infected and horribly swollen.

Anthony had surgery on his foot last Tuesday and has been seeing a doctor every day since then.

“They’ve never treated a stingray sting, so it’s kind of a new thing to him; he thinks it’s pretty cool, glad I’m the test dummy,” Anthony said.

Thanks to doctors at Sanford Health, Anthony is slowly recovering. He uses a scooter to get around, but the injury has sidelined the kicker for now.

“I haven’t been able to do a lot of things with my friends. I’m at the gym all the time I’ve just been sitting at home I can’t do much,” Anthony said. “Over the pain I was more concerned about my future, honestly.”

A future he hopes will include kicking the football again soon.

“It’s reassuring for mamma bear who is nervous about her son’s future, just making sure he’s healing and recovering appropriately,” Christine said.

Anthony’s girlfriend even bought him a little reminder of his traumatic experience; a stuffed stingray which he takes with him every day, but there’s one place he’ll never go.

“I’m never swimming in the ocean again,” Anthony said jokingly.

Anthony says he’s starting to put a little weight on his foot and thinks he’ll be 100 % by the end of the month.