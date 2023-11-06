SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Students at a Sioux Falls high school are mourning the death of a classmate.

Principal Tim Hazlett sent a letter to Roosevelt High School parents, notifying them of the student’s death on Saturday.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says police believe 16-year-old Kidus Getnet was a passenger in a vehicle that hit a tree after going through the intersection of Bahnson Avenue and 26th Street. Emergency crews were called about the crash at 3:09 a.m. Saturday, November 4. Police say a witness reported a Ford Fusion was going north on Bahnson Avenue when it ran a red light at 26th Street. Once the vehicle got through the intersection, it hit a tree.

Clemens says Getnet died at the scene. The condition of the person police believe was driving, a 15-year-old of Sioux Falls, was unknown as of 10:30 a.m. Monday.

According to Clemens, the vehicle had been stolen from western Sioux Falls. At this point, police don’t know if the teenagers were the ones who stole it or how they came to be driving the vehicle.

Police will be doing a reconstruction of the crash to determine the cause.

Hazlett says students were give the opportunity to share information and ask questions on Monday; they are also being encouraged to talk to their parents, teachers, counselors, or other caring adults.