Roosevelt grad ‘Providing Hope’ from Nashville

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 19-year-old Roosevelt graduate Cade Thompson is “Providing Hope” for people during the pandemic.

Thompson moved to Nashville to sign with new label Red Street Records this past year. His new single Provider came out in February and shortly after that coronavirus started shutting things down. Thompson is currently working on his debut album. He’s also hosting a live, online series every night to connect and provide hope for people using his faith and music.

“It’s cool because what I do is kind of like being a pastor and music combined. I’m able to share from stage and use that as a tool to impact people’s lives and just be a vessel for that. It’s been cool to see God just open up so many opportunities that I could have never believed. I’m thankful for this season,” Thompson said.

You can follow Cade Thompson’s posts on Facebook and Instagram.