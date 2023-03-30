SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Avera Health announced a new regional president and CEO of the Avera McKennan Hospital.

Ronald Place, a Huron native, Army veteran and medical doctor, has been named the top executive in the Avera McKennan region. Place will take over the role from David Flicek, who will remain in the position of COO and Chief Administrative Officer.

Place will start May 13.

“After a robust national search and incredibly strong candidate pool, the final selection of Dr. Place was made by a comprehensive group of administrative and physician leaders and our board of directors,” Flicek said in a news release.

Place will oversee Avera’s 545-bed hospital in Sioux Falls as well as Avera McKennan sites in Sioux Falls. He most recently served as the CEO of the Defense Health Agency in Washington D.C.