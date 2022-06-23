SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Ron Keel Band is going to be releasing a new single this coming Friday that was inspired by the pandemic.

The song is titled ‘When This is Over.’

“It was the first time we were out wearing masks and I saw a dear friend of mine, normally we would shake hands and talk for a minute, but he just kind of backed off and said we’ll talk soon when this is over,” singer-songwriter Ron Keel said.

The lyrics of the song may have been inspired by that conversation, but Ron Keel says it applies to a lot of things in our lives during some of the most challenging times.

“The lyrics evolved, I mean not just the pandemic, it’s not about the war in Ukraine, it’s not about the price of gas, but it does draw inspiration from current events,” Keel said.

“The thing I like most about this song is the way it came together,” drummer Jeff ‘The Rev’ Koller said.

In the recording studio, this song took some time to perfect.

Koller, who helped write the song, says it almost wrote itself.

“It just came out of nowhere and it kept coming and coming and we just kept building on it one section at a time and everything sounded right, right from the get-go, we literally wrote that song in almost world-class time,” Koller said. “Every once in a while a song sticks out to me and this is definitely one of them.”

The Ron Keel band recorded the video for the song at the Military Heritage Alliance, formerly known as Badlands Pawn, the business that brought Keel to Sioux Falls in the first place.

When the owner shut it down, it left Keel with a bitter taste in his mouth.

“I didn’t walk through these doors for five years, I didn’t come back in here, I just felt it was appropriate for us to come full circle back where this band got its start and make a new memory, a positive memory and celebrate what the Alliance is all about,” Keel said.

And this Friday they’ll all be celebrating ‘When This Is Over.’

The music video will premiere on July 1st. For more on that and where you can get a copy of the song, click here.